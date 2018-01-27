WITCH HUNTERS DESTROY WOODY ALLEN

PAGE SIX:

The sun may be setting on “A Rainy Day in New York” — before the Woody Allen movie ever even sees the light of day.

Sources tell The Post that the film, which is due to be distributed by Amazon later this year, may not make it to the screen.

“‘Rainy Day’ will either not come out or [will] get dumped by Amazon without any p.r. or theatrical release,” said one film-industry executive.

Representatives for Amazon did not return requests for comment.

The one thing Allen has always had going for him — his ability to attract Hollywood’s brightest and best names — might be over.