Reporter at Kentucky shooting learned that suspect was her son

FOX NEWS:

One of the reporters who raced to a Kentucky high school on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired was likely not prepared for what she found out at the scene.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was her son, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The shooting in Benton, which left two students dead and 21 injured, rocked the close-knit community of about 4,500 in southwestern Kentucky.

The mother and other family members declined to comment, the report said.

Authorities have still not announced the suspect’s motive.