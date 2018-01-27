Professor connected to anti-fascist club pressured to resign

FOX NEWS:

A professor labeled as Stanford University’s “Most Radical” is facing calls to resign after co-founding a so-called anti-fascist club that critics contend promotes the violent Antifa movement.

Professor David Palumbo-Liu, who teaches comparative literature at the liberal California school, was previously given the title of “Stanford’s Most Radical Professor” in The Stanford Review, a libertarian student newspaper, for his vocal anti-Israel rhetoric and for recommending “deeply anti-Semitic websites.”

Conservative students at the university say the professor, an outspoken anti-Trump critic who co-founded the Campus Anti-Fascist Network, should resign or be reprimanded because of his ties to the anti-fascist movement. A collection of groups labeling themselves broadly as “Antifa” have been behind several recent violent incidents during protests and marches.