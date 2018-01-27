Over 100 Migrants Found Dying of Asphyxiation in Tractor-Trailer Headed for Texas

BREITBART:

The discovery of over 100 migrants headed to Texas took place at a military checkpoint just 30 minutes north of Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas. According to information released by Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM), the discovery became a rescue operation once authorities realized the health conditions of the migrants.

According to immigration officials, the migrants showed signs of acute dehydration and asphyxia leading authorities to rush medical personnel to the scene to provide needed care. The ones that showed the worst signs were 39 underage teens and children, of those, 10 were unaccompanied.