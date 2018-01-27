Nearly 100 People in California Have Died from Flu this Season

BREITBART:

Ninety-seven people from ages zero to 64 have died in connection with contracting the flu this season in California alone.

Newly released numbers of flu deaths in the third week of 2018 revealed 23 deaths in the week according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Every state in the nation except Hawaii saw widespread flu activity in the third week of 2018 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). California had high, but not the highest level of influenza activity among U.S. states in that week.

Numbers of those fighting the H3N2 strain of flu this season have been higher than expected according to the Sacrament Bee. This year’s fatality count has already surpassed the 95 fatalities seen is all of the 2016-2017 season.