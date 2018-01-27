Hillary responds after report about pervy staffer

NEW YORK POST:

Hillary Clinton responded to a story that said her 2008 faith outreach adviser was accused of sexual harassment — claiming the victim’s concerns were “taken seriously and addressed” at the time.

“A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed,” Clinton tweeted late Friday.

“I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard.”