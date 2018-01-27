FedEx worker helps rescue child left alone in rat-infested hellhole

NEW YORK POST:

A 5-year-old boy — left home alone inside a rat-infested Bronx apartment — was rescued Friday after he was discovered by a FedEx deliveryman, law enforcement sources said.

The boy’s parents, Wilfred Lewis, 59, and Charlotte Lewis, 48, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child after cops discovered the kid in the apartment filled with feces, trash, bedbugs and maggots, sources said.

The deliveryman needed a signature on a package and knocked on the family’s door, which the little boy answered, sources said.