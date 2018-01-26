Twelve camels are disqualified from Saudi Arabian beauty contest for using Botox

DAILY MAIL – CHRIS PLEASANCE

Twelve camels have been disqualified from an annual Saudi beauty contest after their owners were found to have used Botox.

The animals were ejected from the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, taking place near Riyadh, for violating strict beauty contest rules.

Cash prizes for camel competitions at the 28-day festival total $57million, so pressure to cheat can be intense.

A new handbook was issued to beauty contest entrants last year, Newshub reports.

‘Camels that are found with drugs in the lips, shaved, dyed in any parts of the body, or with changes from natural form are not allowed,’ the handbook says.

Aside from the beauty contest there are awards for camel racing, obedience training, camel hair art and the best photographs of camels.