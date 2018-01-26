Donald Trump Denies Reports He Tried to Fire Mueller

The New York Times reported on Thursday that President Trump ordered the firing last June of Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation, according to four people told of the matter, but ultimately backed down after the White House counsel threatened to resign rather than carry out the directive.

President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed as “fake news” reports that in June he ordered the top White House lawyer to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, but backed off when his counsel threatened to resign.

“Fake news. Fake news,” Mr. Trump said as he arrived in the World Economic Forum on Friday morning for meetings with foreign leaders ahead of his address this afternoon.