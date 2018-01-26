The Slowest Sundance Ever? How the Festival Left Buyers Cold

VARIETY – BRETT LANG, RAMIN SETOODEH

Although a handful of movies had their moment in the spotlight, the 2018 edition of the Sundance Film Festival received bad reviews from many of the Hollywood dealmakers who trudged up the mountains of Park City, Utah, looking to find the next indie sensation.

“Awful,” was the frank assessment of one studio executive. “Boring,” was the takeaway of another. “Who are these movies for?” griped an influential distributor.

After a week of premieres at the Eccles Theatre and the other makeshift movie palaces that line the snowy resort town, buyers complained that the movies in this year’s lineup were chronically weak, leaving them underwhelmed and frequently annoyed. That combined with the stark economic realities of the independent film business — where even great movies struggle to sell enough tickets to break even — made for a festival where the most common word heard around town was “pass.”