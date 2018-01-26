Report: Dutch Spies Watched as Russians Hacked US Democrats

NEWSMAX:

Dutch intelligence services have provided “crucial evidence” to US counterparts about Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, Dutch media reported Friday.

After penetrating the network of Russian hackers known as Cozy Bear, the Dutch agents alerted US spy chiefs as they watched the Russians transfer “thousands” of Democratic Party emails ahead of the presidential vote.

The Dutch national intelligence service (AIVD) had been watching the notorious group since 2014, according to the respected Volkskrant daily, and a Dutch TV news program Nieuwsuur.

They have provided “crucial evidence of the Russian involvement” as well as “technical” proof in the hacking of the US Democratic Party, the reports said, citing anonymous US and Dutch sources.