New Jersey doctor accused of arranging murder of radio host wife dead in apparent suicide

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – DAVID BOROFF

A New Jersey doctor accused of arranging the murder of his radio host wife is dead after an apparent suicide in jail, authorities say.

The body of Dr. James Kauffman was found in his cell at 9:20 a.m. Friday at the county jail in Kearny. No details were released, but there were no indication of foul play.

The doctor was charged with arranging the 2012 murder of April Kauffman to prevent her from exposing an illegal drug distribution ring he was running with a biker gang.