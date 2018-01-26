TWO PEAS IN A POD-OBAMA/FARRAKHAN

NEW YORK POST – BOB FREDERICKS

News photographer kept this 2005 photo of Obama & Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan secret for Obama’s entire political career because it would have “made a difference” to Obama’s political future. pic.twitter.com/zLIgp9WZrR

A long-hidden photo of then-Illinois Sen. Barack Obama posing at a congressional caucus meeting with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan was revealed Thursday — roughly 13 years after it was taken.

The journalist who snapped the pair at a Congressional Black Caucus meeting in 2005, Askia Muhammad, told the Trice Edney News Wire that he “gave the picture up at the time and basically swore secrecy” out of concern that it could have “made a difference” and damaged Obama’s political future.

“After the nomination was secured and all the way up until the inauguration; then for eight years after he was president, it was kept under cover,” Muhammad said. “It absolutely would have made a difference.”