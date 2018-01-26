Hillary kept adviser on staff despite sex harassment claims

NEW YORK POST – BOB FREDERICKS
Hillary Clinton insisted that a Bible-thumping “faith adviser” to her 2008 presidential campaign be kept on board despite accusations that he repeatedly sexually harassed a young woman who worked for him, a new report said Friday.
Clinton’s campaign manager recommended that she boot the adviser, Burns Strider, but the former first lady declined, opting instead to cut his pay for a few weeks and have him undergo counseling, The New York Times reported, citing sources.
The allegation against Strider was made by a 30-year-old woman who shared an office with him and told a campaign official that the accused perv had rubbed her shoulders, kissed her on the forehead and sent her suggestive emails. She was given another job.
Read more at the NY Post
Advertisements