Hillary kept adviser on staff despite sex harassment claims

NEW YORK POST – BOB FREDERICKS

Hillary Clinton insisted that a Bible-thumping “faith adviser” to her 2008 presidential campaign be kept on board despite accusations that he repeatedly sexually harassed a young woman who worked for him, a new report said Friday.

Clinton’s campaign manager recommended that she boot the adviser, Burns Strider, but the former first lady declined, opting instead to cut his pay for a few weeks and have him undergo counseling, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

The allegation against Strider was made by a 30-year-old woman who shared an office with him and told a campaign official that the accused perv had rubbed her shoulders, kissed her on the forehead and sent her suggestive emails. She was given another job.