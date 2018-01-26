Chinese opioid sellers exploit US Postal Service flaw

NEW YORK POST:

China said Thursday it is ready to work with the United States in fighting illicit opioid shipments after congressional investigators found that Chinese opioid manufacturers exploit weak screening in the US Postal Service to ship large quantities of illegal drugs to American dealers.

“Anti-drug coordination is one of the highlights of China-US law enforcement cooperation,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing. “We stand ready to work with the US to enhance our coordination in this field.”

In a yearlong probe published Wednesday, Senate investigators found that Chinese sellers, who openly market opioids such as fentanyl to US buyers, are pushing delivery through the US postal system. The sellers are taking advantage of a failure by the Postal Service to fully implement an electronic data system that would help authorities identify suspicious shipments.