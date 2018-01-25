Trump surprises his lawyers and alarms his friends by saying he will talk with Mueller

THE WASHINGTON POST:

President Trump announced last night that he is “looking forward” to speaking with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, that he “absolutely” would do so under oath and that an interview could happen in the next two or three weeks. “I would love to do it, and I would like to do it as soon as possible,” the president said.

— In the room where it happened: “The comments came during an impromptu meeting in the West Wing, where reporters were gathered to speak with senior officials for a background briefing about immigration,” Josh Dawsey, David Nakamura and Devlin Barrett report. “Trump walked into the meeting unannounced and began talking. The president later told reporters to quote him on the record. Trump’s remarks took White House officials by surprise and came as his lawyers were negotiating with Mueller’s team on a potential interview. The president’s lawyers have repeatedly encouraged him not to post tweets or make comments about the investigation without their knowledge, saying such comments could damage him.”

— The president’s proclamation reflects his preternatural self-confidence that he can talk his way out of any pickle. He insists he’s done nothing wrong, and he recognizes the bad optics of refusing to cooperate. Perhaps he thinks he can publicly convey support for transparency, even as he privately drags his feet, puts up roadblocks and makes demands that Mueller won’t agree to.