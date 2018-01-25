TRUMP SHOULD TAKE THE 5TH!

The time has arrived as Mueller attempts to drag Trump before him to get him to testify. Although President Trump has commented that he “looks forward” to meeting with Mueller, I contend that the president take the Fifth Amendment.

Trump should not testify, and if his lawyers let him testify, they’re having him walk into a guillotine. There is no way he can win. Mueller’s done this game ten thousand times; he knows how to entrap people. They will not get him on the original investigation, because there is nothing to it — we all found that out through the fake FBI investigation and through the leaked emails.

The fact of the matter is if you examine how the FBI works in these situations, once they get you on the stand they will start asking you questions for eight to 12 hours and what they’ll get you on is perjury, obstruction of justice for false statements to the FBI, or perjury to the grand jury. That is precisely what Mueller’s team will do to Trump.

Do you remember Scooter Libby? He was found guilty on four or five counts of perjury, lying to the FBI, and obstructing the investigation into the leak of a CIA operative’s identity. They didn’t find him guilty on the first charge.

The president is not obligated to put his neck in a noose. Neither is he obligated to stand with his head in a guillotine. They are out to destroy President Trump, but he has a protection under the Fifth Amendment.

Hillary’s people did it over and over again, and he too can take advantage of the Fifth Amendment as it protects both the innocent and the guilty. Trump should declare the following, “I am 100 percent innocent and I hereby refuse to testify on the grounds that I may incriminate myself.”

The clauses incorporated within Fifth Amendment outlined basic constitutional limits on police procedure and that includes Robert Mueller’s procedures. The framers of the Constitution derived the Grand Jury Clause and the Due Process Clause from the Magna Carta dating back to 1215. This amendment was adopted in 1791 as part of the first ten amendments known as the Bill of Rights.

These revolutionary protections continue to this day, and for that reason, Trump has no obligation to hang himself in public. They will crucify him if he goes before Mueller. There is only one way out and that’s to rely upon the protections of the Constitution and to not incriminate himself. I repeat it again because I hope this gets to the president before it’s too late.