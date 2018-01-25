Report: Illegal Alien Blames ‘Black Magic’ After Giving Herpes to a Child

BREITBART – WARNER TODD HUSTON

An illegal alien in Indiana accused of molesting a child and giving her the herpes virus has blamed “black magic” for his actions, a report says.

Huber Morales, 24, was charged with five felony sex crimes by authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on January 16 after doctors alleged that he molested a seven-year-old girl and gave her herpes, according to NBC Channel 14 News.

Morales, who told police he was born in Mexico and is in the U.S. illegally, was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail on five counts of molesting a child, including two level-one felony counts and three level-four felony counts.