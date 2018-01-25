North Korea proudly displays captured USS Pueblo as war trophy

FOX NEWS – BENJAMIN BROWN

This week marks the 50th anniversary of when the USS Pueblo was captured by North Korea — and the Hermit Kingdom is seizing on the opportunity to aggrandize the U.S. Navy ship’s capture as a trophy against Washington amid escalating tensions.

The ship has become a spectacle in the frozen Pothong River on the outskirts of the “Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum” complex in central Pyongyang, where thousands of North Koreans learn their country’s version of how, despite the odds, it was able to defeat the Americans in the Korean War.

The USS Pueblo is the only U.S. ship held captive by a foreign government, and is still officially in commission in the U.S. Naval Vessel Register.