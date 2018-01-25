‘Mohammed’ on Course to be Most Popular Baby Name in Germany

BREITBART – CHRIS TOMLINSON

The name Mohammed and its many spelling variations are on course to become one of the most popular names in Germany going from 97th to 26th most popular in less than a decade.

According to the Gesellschaft für Deutsche Sprache (Society for German Language, GfdS), often labelled as the most important language society in Germany, the name Mohammed has seen a rapid rise in popularity, though the name could be even more popular than their figures suggest, Die Welt reports.

GfdS data, like many similar statistics, do not take into consideration all of the different spellings of Mohammed such as Mohamad, Mohamed, Mehmet, and others.

In Austria, the daily newspaper Kronen Zeitung compiled data using all the variants of the name and found that Mohammed soared in popularity from 5th overall to 3rd among baby boys born in Vienna.