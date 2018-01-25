MEXICAN COP KILLER CURSES JUDGE AND JURY

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A confessed cop killer on trial for the murder of two California officers seemingly lost interest in the hours of testimony detailing his alleged 2014 crime spree.

“F— it, I don’t wanna be here no more. F— the jury, too. And the dead cops, and their stupid f—ing families, too,” Luis Bracamontes said in his latest courtroom outburst.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Steve White responded swiftly, ordering a pair of deputies to escort Bracamontes from courthouse, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“F— you, judge,” the murder suspect said as he was led from the room.