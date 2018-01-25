LOUDMOUTHED VANDALS ATTACK COP ON TRAIN IN LA

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A Los Angeles police officer was caught on video Monday forcibly removing a woman from a train car because she had her foot on a seat.

Bethany Nava, an 18-year-old of North Hollywood, was riding the train on her way to the Department of Motor Vehicles when an officer told her to get out of the seat, according to video posted to Facebook.

“I already told you what to do,” the cop said. “You disobeyed me. You’re getting off the train.”

The cop then grabs Nava’s arm and pulls her out of the train car as passengers watch in shock, video shows.