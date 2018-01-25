LESTER DOLT SPREADS PROPAGANDA FOR NORTH KOREAN MADMAN KIM

Embarrassment for NBC News after Lester Holt apparently falls for North Korean propaganda

Brian Flood – FOXNEWS

NBC News is reeling after “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt appears to have been badly fooled by North Korean propagandists — giving a cheery report from a ski resort in the Hermit Kingdom that looked to be bustling when it was widely known to actually be a ghost town. Holt — who returned early from North Korea after scathing reviews — reported for “Nightly News” from the Masikryong ski resort on Monday, a facility that is the brainchild of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and is typically empty. The resort, built to create the appearance of a prosperous nation, was largely deserted during peak 2017 ski season, according to multiple reports. But for Holt’s appearance, the North Korean government appears to have brought in skiers — wearing identical outfits — and staged the scene, something Holt did not appear to realize.

READ MORE AT FOXNEWS