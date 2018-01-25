Harvey Weinstein’s ex-assistant claims she had to slip him erectile dysfunction meds, clean up his condoms and semen stains

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – NANCY DILLON

Accused sex predator Harvey Weinstein has yet another new lawsuit to keep up with – this one involving his erectile dysfunction shots.

Former assistant Sandeep Rehal sued the disgraced movie mogul in the Southern District of New York Thursday, claiming Weinstein forced her to keep a cabinet stocked with his Caverject shots.

She said Weinstein would ask her to slip a shot into his jacket pocket or a brown paper bag whenever he went to meet a woman at a hotel, on average at least three times a week.

When the shots were no longer available from his London doctor, Weinstein ordered Rehal to find a supply in the U.S. and gave her a $500 bonus when she succeeded, the lawsuit obtained by the Daily News states.