Disney star arrested on suspicion of multiple armed robberies

PAGE SIX – CHELSEA HIRSCH

Adam Hicks is the latest Disney Channel star to start a rap sheet.

Hicks, 25, was arrested on Wednesday “in connection with a string of armed street robberies that occurred yesterday morning,” Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank, Calif., police department told Page Six on Thursday.

“He is currently being held on $350,000 bail and is due in court tomorrow,” Green added.

The police department later released a statement that read: “A male and female have been arrested in connection with a series of early morning armed street robberies. On January 24, 2018, at about 5:15 A.M., a 52-year-old man was walking in the area of Burbank Boulevard and Griffith Park Drive when he was approached by a male armed with a handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded his wallet. Fearing for his life, the victim ran away and was able to escape to safety. As police officers were investigating the first robbery, three additional armed street robberies occurred within minutes of each other. All three took place in the Burbank hillside community and involved unsuspecting victims out for a walk. The victims all provided similar descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle.”

The female has been identified by police as Danni Tamburo, a 23-year-old Burbank resident.