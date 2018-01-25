CNN PROMOTES CUCKOLDRY AS “POSITIVE” FOR MODERN RELATIONSHIPS

Cuckoldry is when a man is aroused by the idea of his romantic partner having sex with someone else or even watching the act while it is taking place.

“In our current political climate, the term “cuck” — short for “cuckservative” — has become an insult of the so-called alt-right, aimed at men they view as spineless and emasculated,” states the piece, seemingly unaware that this has now been replaced by the more current ‘soy boy’.

The article cites a study by David Ley, Justin Lehmiller and the writer Dan Savage, who is a far-left gay rights activist.

The study found that, “58% of men and about a third of women had fantasized about cuckolding,” which to be classed as such, according to Savage, must include “humiliation, degradation or denial”.