NEW YORK POST:

Shocking surveillance footage shows the moment three people — including two innocent bystanders — were shot outside a Midtown liquor store.

The harrowing video, released by police Wednesday, shows the suspects, Diouf Makhtar, 30, wearing all black, and Brian Johnson, 29, dressed in a camouflage jacket and red cap, approach Ahmend Kabia, 43, outside Herald Square Spirits at 34 W. 31st St. around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.