As more Cambodian and Vietnamese immigrants are targeted for deportation, advocates say they ‘can’t stay silent’

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES – ANH DO

very day, Victoria Martinez’s 2-year-old son peppers her with questions about the disappearance of his father, a Cambodian immigrant.

“Where is Daddy?” Shawn Ly asks his mom. “When is Daddy coming home?”

She doesn’t know how to answer. She sobs often.

Martinez’s partner, Sreang Ly, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in early October. Ly, who had a prior conviction for illegal possession of guns, was one of more than 200 people of Cambodian and Vietnamese descent detained this fall as the Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to deport immigrants with criminal records.

Most associate Trump’s rhetoric about deportations with Latinos, given his vows to build a border wall, his assertions that Mexican immigrants are “rapists” and drug dealers, and his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for immigrants brought to this country illegally as children, most of whom are Latino.

But immigration activists say the roundups of people of Cambodian and Vietnamese descent are unprecedented and have sparked anxiety in Asian immigrant communities.