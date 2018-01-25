Anti-Trump celebs to hold ‘People’s State of the Union’ next week

THE HILL – JUDY KURTZ

Mark Ruffalo and a bevy of Hollywood fixtures — including director Michael Moore, “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, and “Sex and the City’s” Cynthia Nixon — are participating in a star-studded counter-event to President Trump’s State of the Union.

The so-called “People’s State of the Union” will be held on Monday, the night before Trump’s address to Congress on Jan. 30.

Ruffalo, one of Trump’s most outspoken Hollywood critics, told People magazine that the alternative event will be “a better reflection of our state of the union based on a more populist point of view, based on the people’s point of view.”