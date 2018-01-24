‘We Won’t Let Him Sleep’: DACA Supporters Protest Outside Schumer’s Brooklyn Home

FOX NEWS:

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was on the receiving end of a pro-amnesty protest Tuesday night, according to video and other reports.

A Facebook page advertising an “Our Lives Are On The Line, Chuck” demonstration invited protesters to congregate at Schumer’s apartment building along New York City’s Prospect Park.

The protesters reportedly met at nearby Grand Army Plaza and marched southward to his home.

“If Chuck won’t let us dream, we won’t let him sleep,” they chanted, according to video captured by a man at the scene.

Schumer is taking heat from the left after joining a vote to reopen the federal government after a weekend shutdown.