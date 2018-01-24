Ugandan President Backs Trump’s ‘S–thole’ Comments: ‘He Speaks to Africans Frankly’

BREITBART – BEN KNEW

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni backed President Donald Trump’s alleged comments about “s–thole countries,” praising him for talking about “Africans’ weaknesses frankly.”

“I love Trump because he speaks to Africans frankly,” Museveni said during a meeting of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). “I don’t know if he was misquoted or whatever. He talks about Africans’ weaknesses frankly.”

In a later tweet, Museveni reiterated his message, arguing that “Africans need to solve their problems.”

“Donald Trump speaks to Africa frankly. Africans need to solve their problems,” he wrote. “You can’t survive if you are weak. It is the Africans’ fault that they are weak.”