Trump says he’s ‘looking forward’ to talking to special counsel Robert Mueller

CNBC:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was “looking forward” to being interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team of prosecutors.

As he left the White House en route to Davos, Switzerland, Trump spoke to reporters, and said that according to his lawyers, he expected to talk to Mueller’s team in two or three weeks, according to NBC News’ Kristen Welker.

Trump also said that he did not recall asking Andrew McCabe, Deputy Director of the FBI, who he voted for in the 2016 election.