Trump considering plan to give DREAMers a path to citizenship ‘at some point in the future’

David Jackson – USA TODAY

President Trump said Wednesday he wants to give young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children a path to citizenship. “We’re going to morph into it … It’s going to happen, at some point in the future, over a period of 10 to 12 years,” Trump told reporters. Trump, who is expected to unveil a new legislative framework on immigration on Monday, said a fix for the DREAMers must occur before Congress takes on comprehensive immigration legislation, which he called “the bigger immigration problem.” Trump also said he is seeking $25 billion for a wall along the border with Mexico, and $5 billion for other security measures. “We’re going to do a great job with DACA,” Trump said, referring to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but insisted the wall is essential. “If you don’t have a wall, you don’t have DACA,” Trump said.

