Trump Blasts ‘Cryin’ Chuck Schumer:’ No Wall, No DACA

NEWSMAX – SANDY FITZGERALD

President Donald Trump late Tuesday night tweeted a warning to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that if funding for a border wall doesn’t come, there will be no Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

His tweet came after reports surfaced earlier in the day that Schumer, D-N.Y., had rescinded his offer earlier in the day to give Trump more than $1.6 billion in border wall funding in exchange for DACA protection for “Dreamers.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told Politico that a Schumer aide had told the White House Monday that Schumer’s border wall pledge, made on Friday, was off the table.

Trump’s tweet also posted shortly after Schumer appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night, where he told “The Rachel Maddow Show” that he’d sat down with Trump on Friday, before the weekend shutdown began, and “offered him quite a bit.”