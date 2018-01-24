STARTING APRIL 1, ILLEGALS IN CALIFORNIA CAN VOTE – LEGALLY

THE HAGMANN REPORT – PETER CHOWKA

Starting on April 1, 2018, illegal immigrants in California who have obtained state driver’s licenses due to a recent change in state law, or who got them before that by lying about their immigration status, will automatically be registered to vote.Yes, you read that correctly: Immigrants illegally in the United States, perhaps millions of them, living in the nation’s largest state will soon be automatically registered to vote.

Since January 2015 according to the California DMV, AB-60, a law passed by the California Assembly, “allows illegal immigrants to the United States to apply for a California driver’s license with the CA Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)” [emphasis original].

As of December 2016, more than 800,000 California driver’s licenses were issued to illegal immigrants under the AB-60 law. More than one year has passed since that initial estimate was offered. Additional tens of thousands of illegals may have been granted licenses prior to 2015 because they lied on their driver’s license application forms and claimed that they were in the country legally. (In recent years, California’s DMV has not required proof of legal residency from a person applying for a driver’s license.)