Shocking footage shows mail truck crushing pedestrians

NEW YORK POST:

Harrowing surveillance footage shows the moment three people were injured when they were hit by a mail truck in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

The disturbing video shows the three pedestrians in the crosswalk near the intersection of First Avenue and East 37th Street in Murray Hill around 10 a.m.

Suddenly, the US Postal Service truck is seen backing into the unsuspecting victims. The driver continues in reverse — running over and pinning the trio — for another five seconds before he stops, with the three still underneath.

The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, police said.

“It’s just not enough to look one way when you’re crossing a one-way street,” said a neighborhood source familiar with the incident. “They went over like bowling pins.”