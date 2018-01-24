‘Pro-white’ town manager fired after promoting racial segregation in Maine

USA TODAY – ASHLEY MAY

Town officials in Jackman, Maine, fired their town manager for expressing “pro-white” views and promoting racial segregation.

Tom Kawczynski moved to the Maine town of less than 900 people from Arizona a year ago and became the town’s top administrator in June. He also launched a website called New Albion aimed at “defending the people and culture of New England.”

Last week, Maine’s Bangor Daily News published comments from Kawczynski, who said he is “pro-white without being anti-other groups in terms of their racial identity.” Kawczynski told the news organization Islam is “fundamentally incompatible with Western civilization.” Kawczynski does not believe his views are racist.