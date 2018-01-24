Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards Resigns After Presiding Over 3.5 Million Abortions

LIFE NEWS – MICAIAH BILGER

Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards plans to resign from her position after overseeing more than 3 million unborn babies’ abortion deaths, liberal news outlets reported Wednesday.

The abortion chain has not confirmed Richards’ resignation yet; however, two separate, anonymous sources told BuzzFeed about her plans to resign.

“Cecile plans to discuss 2018 and the next steps for Planned Parenthood’s future at the upcoming board meeting,” a spokesperson for the abortion chain said Wednesday.

The CEO since 2006, Richards drew in huge salary by leading the “non-profit.” During her tenure, Planned Parenthood saw huge drops in patient numbers and actual health services and scandal after scandal involving aborted baby body parts trafficking and sexual abuse cover-ups.