NYC considers supervised injection sites for drug users

NEW YORK POST – TINA MOORE

The NYPD is in talks with the city’s Department of Health about opening up “safe injection sites” as a way to fight the opioid epidemic, the city’s top cop said Wednesday.

“This is about the sanctity of human life, keeping people safe, making sure that people stay alive,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said. “We had an initial meeting with the Department of Health.”

Safe injection sites are locations where people can shoot up under the supervision of a doctor or nurse who can administer an overdose antidote if necessary. Critics have argued the sites may undermine prevention and treatment, and seem to promote drug use.