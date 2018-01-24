Letter claims inmates survived infamous Alcatraz escape

NEW YORK POST – YARON STEINBUCH

The three inmates who famously broke out of Alcatraz prison in 1962 may not have gone down to their watery graves in shark-infested San Francisco Bay after all, according to a report.

According to a letter allegedly written by one of the three convicts in 2013, they all survived their daring escape.

“My name is John Anglin. I escape from Alcatraz in June 1962 with my brother Clarence and Frank Morris. I’m 83 years old and in bad shape. I have cancer. Yes we all made it that night but barely!” said the letter, obtained by local CBS affiliate KPIX.