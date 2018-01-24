Hook-handed UK hate preacher says he was tipped off about 9/11 days before attack, court papers reveal

FOX NEWS:

The notorious hook-handed British hate preacher Abu Hamza claimed he was tipped off by militant contacts in Afghanistan about the September 11 attacks four days before planes struck the World Trade Center in 2001, court papers revealed Monday.

Hamza, 59, said he was warned that “something very big will happen very soon” and he interpreted the message as an impending terrorist attack on the U.S., according to a 124-page court submission obtained by Britain’s The Sunday Times.

“What made pro-war governments and intelligence [agencies on] both sides of the Atlantic more furious about the defendant [Abu Hamza is] that defendant received a call from Afghanistan on Friday, Sept 7, 2001, from 2 of his old neighbors in his Pakistan time (1991-93) saying ‘Something very big will happen very soon’ (meaning USA),’” court documents obtained by The Sunday Times stated.