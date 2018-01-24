Grammy Winner Erykah Badu Sees the ‘Good’ in Hitler

BREITBART- DANIEL NUSSBAUM

Grammy-winning soul singer Erykah Badu pushed back against allegations of anti-Semitism in a lengthy, wide-ranging interview with Vulture released Wednesday, even as she also said she saw “something good” in former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The 46-year-old oft-described “queen of neo soul” was asked by Vulture writer David Marchese about her trip to Israel in 2008, in which she expressed support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who himself has been accused of anti-Semitism.

Badu told Marchese that Farrakhan has “flaws,” like any man, but that she will “follow anyone who has positive aspects.”

“I mean, I’m not Muslim, I’m not Christian, I’m not anything; I’m an observer who can see good things and bad things,” she explained. “If you say something good about someone, people think it means that you’ve chosen a side. But I don’t choose sides. I see all sides simultaneously.”