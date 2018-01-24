GERMAN FAR RIGHT LEADER CONVERTS TO ISLAM

The Alternative for Germany is known for its mantra that “Islam doesn’t belong in Germany.” Now a senior member of the party in Brandenburg has caused a mini-sensation by converting to Islam.

Arthur Wagner, who until recently sat on the AfD state legislative committee in Brandenburg, told Tagesspiegel that his conversion to Islam was “a private matter”, refusing to comment further.

The conversion seems particularly peculiar, since only last summer Wagner was accusing Angela Merkel of making a “huge mistake” by opening Germany’s borders to refugees.

“Germany is mutating into a different country,” he said at the time, according to Tagesspiegel.

At the same time, Wagner is known in his hometown of Falkensee for being engaged in voluntary work to help refugees integrate into German society.

In line with the stance taken by the AfD across Germany, the party in Brandenburg claims that the spread of Islam in Germany poses a danger to societal peace.