Eight-foot pet python named ‘Tiny’ killed owner who died from asphyxiation: report

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – MEGAN CERULLO

An exotic snake lover died from asphyxiation after one of his beloved pets coiled itself around him and suffocated him — likely by mistake, according to a coroner.

Dan Brandon, 31, was found dead by his mother on Aug. 25 with his eight foot pet African rock python, named “Tiny” nearby, The Guardian reports.

The east Hampshire, England coroner, Andrew Bradley, said he believed that the python was “instrumental” in his owner’s death.

Bradley noted, however, that Tiny had likely been wrapped around Brandon in an affectionate way when she cut off her companion’s air supply, according to The Guardian.