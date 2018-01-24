Big-game hunter who gamed the system gets banned in 47 states

NEW YORK POST – JOSHUA RHETT MILLER

A big-game hunting guide who faked living in Utah in his relentless pursuit of a prized wildlife trophy has been banned from hunting in 47 states for the next decade.

Larry Altimus, of Pearce, Ariz., was found guilty in July 2017 of wanton destruction of wildlife – a third-degree felony – after three days of testimony in a courtroom in Utah’s Kane County. An eight-person jury found that Altimus illegally obtained a Utah resident hunting permit to kill a desert bighorn ram, according to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Services.

Altimus, 69, had previously applied for such a permit 21 times without success. And without Utah residency, Altimus realized that the chances he would draw a non-resident bighorn sheep permit were very slim.