Slain reporter was tortured before grisly death: prosecutors

NEW YORK POST – TAMAR LAPIN

The twisted Danish inventor charged with the murder of a Swedish journalist aboard his homemade submarine tortured her before the killing, according to an indictment released Tuesday.

Peter Madsen, 47, stabbed Kim Wall with a screwdriver, and cut her with a saw while she was still alive, prosecutors said.

Wall, 30, was last seen boarding his DIY 56-foot vessel Nautilus while doing research for a story last August.

Later that month, Wall’s torso was recovered floating in the waters off Copenhagen with more than a dozen stab wounds to the genitals.