PJ MEDIA – DEBRA HEINE

An FBI informant has apparently informed Congress that a secret society at the FBI was holding secret meetings off-site after the election of Donald Trump.

On Tuesday evening, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) called it “corruption of the highest levels of the FBI.”

“That secret society — we have an informant that’s talking about a group that were holding secret meetings off-site,” Johnson said. “There is so much smoke here.”