MASSES POURING OVER THE BORDER FOR FREE SERVICES AND WELFARE! DEMS ENCOURAGE

IMMIGRATION | SECURING OUR BORDER

WHY WE NEED CRITICAL LEGISLATION TO KEEP AMERICA SAFE

By the Numbers:

On average, DHS apprehends over 1100 people a day crossing the border illegally, with December marking the eighth month in a row of an increase in apprehensions at the border. On January 14 th , DHS saw the highest number of apprehensions in a year – 1400. DHS refuses entry to: 7 known or suspected terrorists every day 50 every week 2,500 every year 622% increase in family units detained at the border since April. Most will be released after no more than 20 days. Officials apprehended 8,000 Family Units in December 306% increase in unaccompanied alien children detained at the border since April. Most will be released after no more than 20 days. Officials apprehended over 4,000 UACs in December. 95% of family units and unaccompanied children who are released pending a hearing NEVER show. 1700% increase in the number of credible fear screening referrals from 2008 to 2016. As of December there were 307,555 backlogged asylum cases. Applicants can wait up to 4 years for an interview. As of October, Executive Office for Immigration Review (DOJ) backlog of cases stood at approximately 640,000. Without a hearing there is no resolution for years – only to be removed later. The median case completion time for non-detained cases is 535 days. Roughly 628,000 aliens overstayed their visa in Fiscal Year 2016 alone. As of May 2016, there were 950,062 aliens with final orders of removals on ICE’s national docket.





**These legal loopholes have contributed to the growth of MS-13 and put many American communities in danger, while imposing significant burdens on schools and other community resources.

***SOURCE: DHS