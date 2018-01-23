MASSES POURING OVER THE BORDER FOR FREE SERVICES AND WELFARE! DEMS ENCOURAGE

IMMIGRATION | SECURING OUR BORDER

WHY WE NEED CRITICAL LEGISLATION TO KEEP AMERICA SAFE

By the Numbers:

    • On average, DHS apprehends over 1100 people a day crossing the border illegally, with December marking the eighth month in a row of an increase in apprehensions at the border.
    • On January 14th, DHS saw the highest number of apprehensions in a year – 1400.
    • DHS refuses entry to:
    • 7 known or suspected terrorists every day
    • 50 every week
    • 2,500 every year
    • 622% increase in family units detained at the border since April. Most will be released after no more than 20 days.
    • Officials apprehended 8,000 Family Units in December
    • 306% increase in unaccompanied alien children detained at the border since April. Most will be released after no more than 20 days.
    • Officials apprehended over 4,000 UACs in December.
    • 95% of family units and unaccompanied children who are released pending a hearing NEVER show.
    • 1700% increase in the number of credible fear screening referrals from 2008 to 2016.
    • As of December there were 307,555 backlogged asylum cases. Applicants can wait up to 4 years for an interview.
    • As of October, Executive Office for Immigration Review (DOJ) backlog of cases stood at approximately 640,000. Without a hearing there is no resolution for years – only to be removed later.
    • The median case completion time for non-detained cases is 535 days.
    • Roughly 628,000 aliens overstayed their visa in Fiscal Year 2016 alone.As of May 2016, there were 950,062 aliens with final orders of removals on ICE’s national docket.

**These legal loopholes have contributed to the growth of MS-13 and put many American communities in danger, while imposing significant burdens on schools and other community resources.

***SOURCE: DHS

