MASSES POURING OVER THE BORDER FOR FREE SERVICES AND WELFARE! DEMS ENCOURAGE

IMMIGRATION | SECURING OUR BORDER
WHY WE NEED CRITICAL LEGISLATION TO KEEP AMERICA SAFE
By the Numbers:
-
- On average, DHS apprehends over 1100 people a day crossing the border illegally, with December marking the eighth month in a row of an increase in apprehensions at the border.
- On January 14th, DHS saw the highest number of apprehensions in a year – 1400.
- DHS refuses entry to:
- 7 known or suspected terrorists every day
- 50 every week
- 2,500 every year
- 622% increase in family units detained at the border since April. Most will be released after no more than 20 days.
- Officials apprehended 8,000 Family Units in December
- 306% increase in unaccompanied alien children detained at the border since April. Most will be released after no more than 20 days.
- Officials apprehended over 4,000 UACs in December.
- 95% of family units and unaccompanied children who are released pending a hearing NEVER show.
- 1700% increase in the number of credible fear screening referrals from 2008 to 2016.
- As of December there were 307,555 backlogged asylum cases. Applicants can wait up to 4 years for an interview.
- As of October, Executive Office for Immigration Review (DOJ) backlog of cases stood at approximately 640,000. Without a hearing there is no resolution for years – only to be removed later.
- The median case completion time for non-detained cases is 535 days.
- Roughly 628,000 aliens overstayed their visa in Fiscal Year 2016 alone.As of May 2016, there were 950,062 aliens with final orders of removals on ICE’s national docket.
**These legal loopholes have contributed to the growth of MS-13 and put many American communities in danger, while imposing significant burdens on schools and other community resources.
***SOURCE: DHS
