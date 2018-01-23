James Franco Snubbed for Oscar Nomination Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

VARIETY – DAVE MCNARY

James Franco was snubbed for a best actor Oscar nomination for his performance in “The Disaster Artist,” just as he’s fielding accusations of sexual misconduct.

Instead, Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”), Daniel Day-Lewis (“Phantom Thread”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”), Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”), and Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”) were nominated.

In a Los Angeles Times report, five women accused Franco of sexually inappropriate or exploitative behavior, particularly while they were students at Franco’s Studio 4 or Playhouse West. The report ran on Jan. 11, just days after he won a Golden Globe and wore a Time’s Up pin to the ceremony, and only one day before Oscar nomination ballots were due.

Franco was nominated for a SAG Award in December and attended the Jan. 20 ceremony, where Gary Oldman won for “Darkest Hour.” The allegations may have affected SAG Awards voting. Ballots weren’t due for the Screen Actors Guild’s ceremony until Jan. 18, about a week after the Times report ran.