Illegal immigrant Uber driver suspected of sexually assaulting at least four women

KSBY:

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has filed 10 felony charges against an Uber driver suspected of sexually assaulting at least four women in San Luis Obispo. The DA says there could be more victims in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, 39, was arrested at his Santa Maria home last week. The DA’s Office says he has been identified as an undocumented immigrant. The DA’s Office adds he was voluntarily deported from New Mexico back in 2005.

He faces multiple charges each of rape of an intoxicated victim, first-degree burglary, and oral copulation of an intoxicated victim, plus assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, forcible rape, and grand theft.

“Predators like we have in this case, can come and beat the actual driver to the scene, pick up the unsuspected person, and take them to their homes and like we had here happen,” said Dan Dow, SLO County District Attorney.